TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) –As Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn delivered his annual State of the City address Friday from the newly-renovated Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, the moment was symbolic of the renaissance taking over the urban core.

“There is a new sense of optimism, a sense of destiny, a belief that our best days are yet to come,” he said.

His address comes sandwiched between two major milestones of his time in office. On Thursday along with the Tampa Housing Authority, he helped break ground on the first development of the massive city-led West River project set to transform the face of West Tampa. Saturday, he will cut ribbon to officially open the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, a $35.5 million effort that marks the largest park project the city has ever completed.

“This is an investment on part of the city that will trigger a lot of private sector money that’s being invested around us that’s already starting to occur,” he said.

With its proximity to the Hillsborough River, West Tampa was identified as a prime target for redevelopment as more people trade suburbia for city life. The large stock of outdated public housing at North Boulevard Homes provided the city with an opportunity to partner with the Tampa Housing Authority to rebuild.

“We’re going to rebuild the housing for those of lower means. We’re going to add in market-rate housing. It’s going to be a completely different neighborhood that will be safer,” said Buckhorn. “We need to make sure that there is equity, that there’s not a bleaching of our neighborhoods, and that we have housing for every segment of our community.”

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, who has also played a huge role in the redevelopment of the downtown core, also shared his thoughts after the speech. “If all we accomplish is having a vibrant downtown, we have failed in our mission. The whole idea is to hopefully between us and the community and things that are going on throughout this region, improve the quality of life for every single citizen in this Tampa Bay area.”

While development was a huge focus of the mayor’s address, he also spoke of a city that has emerged triumphant in the face of trials. “There is a new sense of optimism, a sense of destiny, a belief that our best days are yet to come,” he said.

Over the last year, the city faced obstacles that threatened hope for many. “We’ve been through some challenges from Hurricane Irma to the serial killer,” he said. “But what I think happened as a result of that, once again, is that we realized how resilient we were, and how strong we were and how important it was that we remain together.”

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch the State of the City address in its entirety

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP