Meet the new faces on the Hillsborough County school board

With a major focus on the impact the coronavirus is having on education and the budget crisis facing the district, the school board will include three new voices.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The school board will look a lot different.

Three out of the four Hillsborough County school board races on the ballot Tuesday were won by newcomers. All four winning candidates are former educators.

Nadia Combs ousted incumbent Steve Cona III in District 1. Jessica Vaughn took District 3 over fellow newcomer Mitch Thrower. And Henry "Shake" Washington won over voters in District 5 from incumbent Tamara Shamburger.

In the county-wide election, Lynn Gray kept her seat over former board member Sally Harris.

Here are the unofficial results from the school board elections as posted by the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections.

10 Tampa Bay asked three questions to the three new board members the day after the election.

Q: How do we make sure students are getting a quality education through the pandemic?

Combs: That’s one of the things I think bringing educators on to the board is going to help. I think we need to upload more lessons. I think we need to make sure that those eLearners need to have a more robust curriculum because I am concerned about that.

Vaughn: Unfortunately, I think because we didn’t build the infrastructure into eLearning, we don’t have a lot of consistency as to what’s expected across the board. There wasn’t a lot of support for teachers.

Washington: We may have to add more teachers in so we won’t be overloaded when they’re teaching their students. That’s a bad feeling when you’re teaching 2,3,4 curriculums.

Q: How do you make up the budget shortfall?

Combs: The last thing I think the cuts need to be is the teachers. I think we need to try and make the classes small and provide support for the teachers.

Vaughn: Before we rushed into cutting the teachers, who did so much to prepare and get us where we are, because that’s horrible for morale, awful for student achievement; I wish we could have been a little more surgical in seeing what we could have done with the budget.

Washington: We need to look up top and start cutting people who are not in front of students.

Q: What do you say to families in your district?

Combs: I want to bring all that knowledge and experience and dedication to our community.

Vaughn: Making sure that we’re inclusive and we engage all of those voices will lead us towards success.

Washington: I’m going to do all I can to help these people and that’s a promise.

