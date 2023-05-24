Law enforcement agencies prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day forecast, around 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel this weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Tampa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for “Operation Safe and Sober” this holiday weekend.

Both agencies will have extra patrols monitoring the roadways.

"We have too many people being injured and being killed by impaired drivers. There is no reason to take the risk,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

FWC officials are also reminding people ahead of Memorial Day to keep safety in mind out on the water. One of the biggest reminders they are sharing is to have life jackets on board. They say 27% of all fatal boating accidents statewide in 2022 resulted from falls overboard.