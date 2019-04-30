TAMPA, Fla. — Three men got away with more than $8,200 of cigarettes from a convenience store, and Hillsborough County deputies want your help to catch them.

About 4:50 a.m., the men were seen on surveillance cameras entering the Thorntons on Gunn Highway near Linebaugh Avenue. Deputies say one of the men distracted the clerk while the other two went into the storage area.

The two men grabbed nearly 90 cartons of cigarettes worth $8,242 and left through the emergency exit.

A fourth man was waiting in a silver four-door sedan.

Surveillance image

Detectives believe the same men tried but failed to do the same thing at another Thorntons in Brandon. All the suspects are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. In order to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

