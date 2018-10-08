THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A standoff situation in a Hillsborough County neighborhood ended peacefully with the surrender of a murder suspect from the Miami area.

Soddoni Dotin, 31, was arrested in connection to a July 13 murder in Miami.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday with a phone call from the Miami-Dade Police Department to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about Dotin suspected to be in the area, spokesman Danny Alvarez said.

Deputies were sent early Friday to a home in the area of Grandfield and Williams roads, where the suspect was likely hiding. A commander came out to negotiate with Dotin after 7 a.m., and he was arrested about an hour later.

There was no threat to the public, and it's not yet known if Dotin had a weapon with him, Alvarez said.

Dotin has been taken to the Orient Road Jail.

