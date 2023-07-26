Miami police director was 'remorseful' before he shot himself on I-75 in Tampa, mayor says

"I had a very brief conversation with the chief around 8:30 p.m. He was very remorseful," the Miami-Dade mayor said on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Florida — The Miami police director who shot himself Sunday evening on Interstate 75 was prepared to resign following an incident at a Tampa hotel, a county leader said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava shared during a news conference Wednesday that she spoke with Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, a few hours after police say they received reports that a man pointed a gun at himself outside the Marriott Waterside. He told her he wanted to turn in his resignation.

“I had a very brief conversation with the chief around 8:30 p.m. He was very remorseful, and I reassured him that we would talk the following morning,” Cava said.

She said that Ramirez told her that he had made “mistakes” and he was headed back to Miami.

Ramirez is currently at a Tampa-area hospital and is in recovery after ongoing surgery on Monday.

“Every day that he is recovering, he is continuing to regain his strength. He’s now alert, awake and responsive,” Cava said. “We are optimistic that he will continue to recover swiftly surrounded by his family and his loved ones.”

Tampa police said earlier they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the Marriott Waterside after receiving reports that a man had pointed a gun at himself outside. When police arrived at the hotel, they were directed to the 12th floor where they saw a woman exit a room followed by Ramirez, according to the department.

Ramirez reportedly told officers he had been involved in an argument with the woman but had not displayed a firearm. He also said he had no intention to harm himself or others, according to police. The woman corroborated the story and shared that she did not have concerns about her safety.

No arrests were made when Ramirez and the woman were talking to officers, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said during a news conference Monday afternoon at the agency's Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that Ramirez shot himself on the side of I-75 with his wife following the argument.

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.

"Law enforcement is a demanding and stressful career and occupation, and Director Ramirez has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to public service and keeping the citizens of Miami-Dade safe," Glass said during the Monday news conference. "Today is a tragic day in Florida and the law enforcement communities stand with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time as we pray for his full recovery."

10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu and Claire Farrow contributed to this report.