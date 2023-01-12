Construction to start soon on tallest building in Tampa's Westshore district

The new building will stand over 200 feet tall and will give tenants a 360-degree view of Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony happened Thursday morning to initiate the start of construction on Midtown Tampa's newest 18-story office building.

Standing over 200 feet high, Midtown East is slated to be Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas's future headquarters and will be the tallest building in Westshore, according to a news release.

The building, which will span approximately 430,000 square feet, will give 360-degree views of Tampa Bay.

"The groundbreaking comes at a time of strong office leasing momentum at Midtown Tampa, with existing office space at the development reaching over 98% leasing status proving the demand for dynamic, live-work-play environments remains high," the news release said.

Mayor Jane Castor spoke at the groundbreaking alongside representatives from master developer Bromley Companies, workplace partners Highwoods Properties, Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas.

"The Midtown Tampa development embodies the ethos of the city of Tampa – a place of connectivity, creativity, and inspiration. The crown jewel tower, Midtown East, will continue to attract top-tier talent and companies to Tampa, and I look forward to the day when we all gather again to celebrate the grand opening in 2025,” Castor said.