Mikese Morse set to appear in court after not guilty by reason of insanity agreement reached

To move forward with the plea, Morse will need to participate in two additional court hearings.

TAMPA, Fla. — The man believed to not have known right from wrong when police say he intentionally drove into a father biking with his two sons in 2018 is back in court Thursday.

Earlier this month, prosecutors reached an agreement with the defense to find Mikese Morse not guilty by reason of insanity after medical experts agree he was not sane when he committed the crime.

The decision came after two years of court hearings and mental health evaluations. Now, the state attorney's office is seeking to have Morse committed to Florida State Hospital.

"This case shows the consequences of Florida’s broken mental health system, and the victim’s wife and kids are left holding the pieces," State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

"The law is clear: you cannot convict a person who was so mentally unstable that he did not know right from wrong, so we are doing everything we can to get him committed to Florida State Hospital to make sure he never hurts anyone again."

As a result of the plea agreement, Morse must attend two additional hearings. The first will take place Thursday where the court says he will be present to waive his right to a jury trial.

Then, on April 15, a judge is expected to hear from experts on Morse's mental health, rule on whether he is guilty, and make a decision as to whether Morse should be committed to a psychiatric facility.

Morse, who has a history of mental illness, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder after police say he collided with Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive.

Hours before that crash, police say Morse posted videos on social media ranting about the devil and murder but there were signs he asked for help. Morse voluntary "Baker Acted" himself weeks before the incident when reports show he attacked his public defender.

He also walked into a police substation and warned if allowed to leave he’d hurt someone.

Morse's parents in the past have warned of their son’s mental health problems and argued the system failed their family.

"Why wasn’t there a system to prevent the tragedy. He did his part. He tried," his mother Khadeeja Morse wrote on Facebook following his last court hearing. "The system failed him, failed the Aguerryberrys and failed us. It’s the system that should be locked up."

In a 2018 interview with 10 Tampa Bay, the 30-year-old's parents discussed his case and their push to fix the mental health system.