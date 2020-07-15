Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered 10-year-old

Deputies said Josue Pacheco walked away from his home near East Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find a missing and endangered 10-year-old boy.

Deputies said Josue Pacheo walked away from his home around 4 p.m. July 14. He was last seen in the area of East Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

“We know this is a highly traveled area of our county. We are hopeful that someone saw something that can help us locate Josue and bring him home to his family,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.