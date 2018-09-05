***UPDATE: The 11-month-old has been found safe, however his mother is still missing.

GIBSONTON, Fla. -- An 11-month-old boy hasn't been seen in some time, prompting a Florida missing child alert.

Fabian Hernandez-Morales is believed to be in the company of 26-year-old Martha Morales-Santizo, his biological mother.

She threatened to hurt herself after a fight with the child's father early Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

They last were seen in the area of Gibsonton, Fla., but have ties to Tampa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.

