Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Tampa area

Josselyn Arechaederra was last seen leaving her home wearing a gray sweater on Tuesday, authorities say.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Josselyn Arechaederra?

Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Tuesday in the Tampa area.  

Arechaederra was seen leaving her home at 4 p.m. on West Waters Avenue wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She has not yet returned home. 

Authorities describe her as 4-foot-8, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown curly hair. 

Anyone with information on Arechaederra's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

