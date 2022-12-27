Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Tampa area

Josselyn Arechaederra was last seen leaving her home wearing a gray sweater on Tuesday, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Josselyn Arechaederra?

Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Tuesday in the Tampa area.

Arechaederra was seen leaving her home at 4 p.m. on West Waters Avenue wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She has not yet returned home.

Authorities describe her as 4-foot-8, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown curly hair.