x
hillsboroughcounty

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Town 'n' Country

She was last seen leaving her Town 'n' Country home on Saturday.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies need your help finding a missing 15-year-old who hasn't been seen since Saturday, June 6. 

Deputies say Kayla Lepage, 15, left her home in Town 'n' Country around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. She has not been seen or heard from since. 

If you have any information on Kayla's whereabouts, please call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's ... assistance to locate a missing juvenile. Kayla Lepage, 15, left her Town 'n' Country home on Saturday, June 6 at 9:00 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
