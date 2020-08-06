Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Town 'n' Country

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies need your help finding a missing 15-year-old who hasn't been seen since Saturday, June 6.
Deputies say Kayla Lepage, 15, left her home in Town 'n' Country around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. She has not been seen or heard from since.
If you have any information on Kayla's whereabouts, please call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
