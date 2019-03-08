TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 2-year-old Solomon Fair was found safe.

Previous: The search is on for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Hillsborough County child protection investigators are looking for Solomon Fair and his mother, Jamie Atkins. Law enforcement had received a complaint and upon checking in on his well-being, they could not find them.

Fair is 3 feet tall, weighs 28 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Fair's mother is known to have made threats against police in the past, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about the child or his mother's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

