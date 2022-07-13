Have you seen Andy? Deputies are searching for missing 45-year-old man

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 45-year-old man.
Andrew "Andy" Bloom reportedly went missing from the Sunrise Community Group home in Riverview on Wednesday afternoon.
Bloom is described by deputies as 6-feet, 2-inches and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a white shirt.
The 46-year-old has the IQ of a 12-year-old and may be hostile toward law enforcement, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Authorities say he is known to hide in vacant structures, wooded areas and small spaces.
Bloom is believed to have not made any threats to harm himself or others, deputies say. Anyone who has information on Bloom's whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO immediately at 813-247-8200.