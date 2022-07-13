Have you seen Andy? Deputies are searching for missing 45-year-old man

Authorities say the man is known to hide in vacant structures, wooded areas and small spaces.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 45-year-old man.

Andrew "Andy" Bloom reportedly went missing from the Sunrise Community Group home in Riverview on Wednesday afternoon.

Bloom is described by deputies as 6-feet, 2-inches and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a white shirt.

The 46-year-old has the IQ of a 12-year-old and may be hostile toward law enforcement, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities say he is known to hide in vacant structures, wooded areas and small spaces.