TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a missing 80-year-old woman.
Officers say Isabel Massaro was last seen on the 2000 block of North 59th Street Friday morning and hasn’t been home.
She is driving a 2004 silver Dodge Durango, police said.
If anyone sees Isabel they should call 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Restaurant shut down following Taco Tuesday roach invasion
- Body of Manatee High School grad who died at Fort Benning returns home
- Deputies: 8-month-old left alone in bathtub nearly drowns, mom charged
- 8-year-old boy fights off mountain lion attack with a stick
- This is why your Tampa water bill will be more expensive
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter