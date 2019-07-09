TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Officers say Isabel Massaro was last seen on the 2000 block of North 59th Street Friday morning and hasn’t been home.

She is driving a 2004 silver Dodge Durango, police said.

If anyone sees Isabel they should call 813-231-6130.

