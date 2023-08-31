Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Plant City

Anyone with information on where the teen is can contact the FDLE or the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Plant City, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kimberly Hernandez was last seen in the area of West Ball Street in Plant City. She's described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was reportedly last seen wearing a blue crop top, SpongeBob SquarePants pajama pants and light-green Crocs.

Law enforcement said the teen might be carrying a pink jacket, and she might be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias.

The 21-year-old is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a light-pink shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where the teen is can contact the FDLE or the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200 or 911.