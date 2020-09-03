SEFFNER, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for three missing children from Seffner, Fla.

Law enforcement said Iyana Sailor, 8, Nahlia Wade, 4, and Noelle Wade, 1, were last seen near the 6000 block of Williams Road.

Iyana is 4 feet tall, 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Nahlia is 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Noelle is 50 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say the girls could be with ShaunQue Sailor, 25, traveling in a 2006 green Honda Ridgeline. The truck has FL tag number NKAY80.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter