x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Missing Child Alert canceled for 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe

Talina Story was last seen Monday, March 6.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Two photos of Talina Story, who is reported missing out of Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Florida — Update: The 11-year-old girl reported missing has been found, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Talina Story was reported missing after she hadn't been seen since March 6. 

Original: Have you seen Talina Story?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 11-year-old girl last seen near the intersection of Sarah Street and East 27th Avenue in the College Hills neighborhood of Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Story was wearing a dark, short-sleeved T-shirt and blue ripped jeans, the agency said. She could be carrying a dark-colored bookbag and dark-colored duffle bag.

The child is 5-feet, 1-inch and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FHP: 1-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in crash on Selmon Expressway

Before You Leave, Check This Out