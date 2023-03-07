Missing Child Alert canceled for 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe

Talina Story was last seen Monday, March 6.

TAMPA, Florida — Update: The 11-year-old girl reported missing has been found, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Talina Story was reported missing after she hadn't been seen since March 6.

Original: Have you seen Talina Story?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 11-year-old girl last seen near the intersection of Sarah Street and East 27th Avenue in the College Hills neighborhood of Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Story was wearing a dark, short-sleeved T-shirt and blue ripped jeans, the agency said. She could be carrying a dark-colored bookbag and dark-colored duffle bag.

The child is 5-feet, 1-inch and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.