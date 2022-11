Journee Belcher-Brinson was last seen near the 2700 block of East 98th Avenue, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen Saturday in Tampa.

Journee Belcher-Brinson was last seen near the 2700 block of East 98th Avenue, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

Belcher-Brinson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.