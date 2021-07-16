Deputies searching for three missing children out of Hillsborough County

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Have you seen these children? Deputies are searching for three missing children out of Hillsborough County.
The sheriff's office says Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil were last seen at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near Town 'N Country.
Authorities say the children could be with their mother, 37-year-old Guecoba Dow.
Anyone with information on the children's location or their mother is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
