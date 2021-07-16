x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Deputies searching for three missing children out of Hillsborough County

They may be with her mother. Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Have you seen these children? Deputies are searching for three missing children out of Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office says Jerreece Mitchell Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and one-month-old Clifford McNeil were last seen at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near Town 'N Country.

Authorities say the children could be with their mother, 37-year-old Guecoba Dow.

Anyone with information on the children's location or their mother is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter