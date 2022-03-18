Deputies search for missing, endangered 6-year-old boy from Hillsborough County

🚨MISSING AND ENDANGERED 6-YEAR-OLD BOY🚨



HCSO is looking for Kayden Taylor. He was last seen in the area of Aarans Pond Drive just before 7 p.m., when he was heading to a community park.



If you see him call HCSO: 247-8200.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/AE0UCz9b94 pic.twitter.com/gvXXV8nMlt