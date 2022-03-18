Deputies search for missing, endangered 6-year-old boy from Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Kayden? Deputies are searching for the missing 6-year-old boy from Hillsborough County.
According to the sheriff's office, Kayden Taylor was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Aarans Pond Drive. Law enforcement says the child was planning on going to the community park.
Kayden is considered endangered due to his age.
Deputies says Kayden was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, blue pants with ninja turtle design and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on Kayden's location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.