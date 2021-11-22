Deputies searching for missing, endangered child from Hillsborough County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Have you seen Gabriel? Deputies say they need help looking for the child who was last seen in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office says Gabriel Sejour, 10, is missing and endangered. He was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Monday at his home in Gibsonton.

Sejour is 4 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black Nike pants, black sneakers, and a blue hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.