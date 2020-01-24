HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a missing and possibly endangered 5-year-old.

The sheriff's office said child protective investigators tried to speak with Lesly Mendoza and obtained a "Take Into Custody" order for the child.

Investigators have not been able to locate Mendoza or her father.

Deputies believe Mendoza is endangered due to abuse accusations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

