TAMPA, Fla. — Jose Luis Lozada Rodriguez has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The previous story is below.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an endangered man who hasn't been heard from since Saturday afternoon.

Jose Luis Lozada Rodriguez, 76, last withdrew cash from his bank around 5:30 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. A purchase on his debit card was made at Walmart on Dale Mabry Highway N. near Waters Avenue thereafter.

It's believed he left home earlier in the day, around 1 p.m.

He hasn't been seen since.

Deputies say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, green cargo shorts and black sneakers. Rodriguez is considered endangered because of his medical needs, they add.

Rodriguez is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has white/gray short hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

