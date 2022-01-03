Deputies searching for missing and possibly endangered Lutz teen

LUTZ, Fla. — Have you seen Austin? Deputies are searching for the missing teen out of Lutz.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Austin Edmonds, 17, was last seen leaving his home in the 1800 block of Canary Lane.
Deputies say he left after making comments to harm himself.
The sheriff's office says Edmonds is 6-feet, 4-inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black polo, black jeans, carrying a red backpack, according to law enforcement.
If anyone has information on Edmonds' whereabouts, they're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.