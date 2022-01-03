Deputies searching for missing and possibly endangered Lutz teen

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CHILD🚨



On 03/01/22 at 11 a.m., Austin Edmonds, 17, left his home in the 18000 block of Canary Lane after making comments to harm himself and has not returned.



He is 6'4'' and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black polo and black jeans. pic.twitter.com/8HPE33DoME