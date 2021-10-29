HCSO: Endangered man no longer considered missing

He was believed to be traveling between Fort Myers and Tampa in a blue 2011 Mini Cooper.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Miguel Hernandez is no longer considered missing.

No other details were immediately provided.

The previous story is below.

---

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man, according to a news release.

Miguel Hernandez, 45, has not been seen since Thursday after making "threats of violence and self-harm," deputies report.

He is believed to be traveling between Fort Myers and Tampa in a blue 2011 Mini Cooper.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.