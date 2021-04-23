Have you seen Thurman? Deputies searching for missing man with dementia

Deputies say he doesn't have his medication with him and was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Have you seen Thurman? Deputies are searching for an 81-year-old man they say is missing and endangered.

Thurman Adkins was last seen around 11:54 a.m. Friday as he was leaving the Fifth Third Bank on 1020 N U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin. He was driving a 2013 silver Nissan Altima with Ohio tag 211YOJ.

Deputies say the car's left rear bumper is hanging down due to a previous crash.

Adkins is 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair. He was last spotted wearing a teal blue shirt, blue shorts and tan moccasin shoes.

Deputies say Adkins has dementia and doesn't have his medication with him.

If you see Adkins or know where he is, deputies are asking you to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.