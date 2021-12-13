Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

BRANDON, Fla. — Have you seen Theresa? Deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Brandon hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7:20 a.m. Monday, deputies say Theresa Simpson ran off from an AdventHealth ER. Authorities believe she left in a silver Mazda CX5 with the Florida license plate JZBK72.

Law enforcement describes Simpson as 5-feet, 6-inches with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and blue mask with no shoes.

