HCSO searching for missing endangered woman

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a Tampa woman who hasn't been seen since last night.
Azaria Jones, 23, was last seen leaving her home on Skipper Road, which is between N Nebraska Ave. and E Bearss Ave., just before midnight on Saturday, June 20.
Authorities consider Jones to be endangered because she has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Autism and is nonverbal.
Jones is 5'04" and weighs 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
"At this time we believe Ms. Jones has no identification or cell phone on her," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies are out searching the area she was last seen, and following up on any tips that come in. Anyone who believes they saw her last night or knows where she might be today is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247- 8200."
