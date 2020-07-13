x
Deputies looking for owner of pony found wandering in Seffner

The pony was found Monday morning near McIntosh Road and US 92.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

SEFFNER, Fla. — Missing a mini horse? Deputies found a small brown pony Monday morning wandering near the road in Seffner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the pony was found near McIntosh Road and US 92. The owner has yet to be located.

Anyone who knows who the pony belongs to is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

