TAMPA, Florida — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a 9-year-old girl who's been missing for several hours in Tampa.

Madison Potts was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies are focusing their search in the area of Autumn Drive.

Madison was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jean shorts with a purple backpack.