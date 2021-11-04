Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl who never returned from a bike ride

Deputies say Marissa Hurley was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Marissa Hurley left her Gibsonton home on her turquoise beach cruiser bicycle at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 but never returned.

Hurley is described as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.