Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl who never returned from a bike ride

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Deputies say Marissa Hurley left her Gibsonton home on her turquoise beach cruiser bicycle at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 but never returned.
Hurley is described as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.