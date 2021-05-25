Are you missing 2 goats? Hillsborough deputies want to find you

Anyone who thinks they might know the owner should call 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two goats were found Sunday on Sugar Creek Drive in Plant City. And, Hillsborough County deputies need the public's help reconnecting them with their owner.

They're described as Pygmy buck goats. One is white in color, and the other has a mix of colors, including brown, black and white.

They're currently with HCSO's Agricultural Crimes Unit, for safe keeping.

Anyone with information about the pair of goats should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.