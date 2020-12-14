x
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in Brandon

Deputies said she ran away from home after a fight with her guardian.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

BRANDON, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Brandon, and deputies are asking the public's help in finding her.

Deputies said Honest Bisbee was last seen after midnight Monday at her home near Lakewood Drive and Woodberry Road. She reportedly ran away after a fight with her guardian.

"Detectives are on scene and looking for anyone who may have seen or heard from this child over the course of the last 12 hours," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I'm urging anyone who has information to please reach out to us. We want to safely bring Honest Bisbee home to those who love and care for her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

