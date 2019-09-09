ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Henry Lee Jones, 78, was reported missing at 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said Jones has dementia and was last seen walking near 12th Avenue North and 70 Street North.

Jones is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, brown house slippers and a gray blanket on his shoulders.

If you’ve seen him please call 727-893-7780.



