Have you seen Willie? Tampa police looking for missing 90-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 90-year-old Willie Firlow, who they say was last seen Wednesday night.
Officers say he was reported missing this morning after being last seen at his home in the 2600 block of East 25th Avenue.
It is unknown what Firlow was last wearing but police say he does not have his medicine with him.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 so he can be reunited with his family.
