Deputies searching for missing newborn who could be with mother with 'terminated' parental rights

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing newborn baby girl who could be endangered.

Deputies say on September 10, Kanasia Johnson, 20, left St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital with the newborn, even though her parental rights were "terminated with her last child." She also failed to tell her case manager that she was pregnant with the child, Brinae Sherman, according to a release.

The sheriff's office says it's Child Protective Investigators have been unable to locate the child or Johnson since she left the hospital. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

A photo of the newborn was not available at this time. Nor was a description of what Johnson could be wearing.

"We are very concerned for this infant, who is less than a week old, and our child protective investigators want to make contact with her mother as quickly as possible to ensure that this innocent child is safe," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts or who sees her is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

MISSING CHILD: Have you seen 20yo Kanasia Johnson?

