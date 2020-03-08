x
Deputies searching for missing, 'endangered' 1-year-old in Ruskin

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Clayton Cunningham, 1, and his mother have not been seen or heard from since July 29.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 1-year-old near Ruskin.

Deputies said the child, Clayton Cunningham, and his mother Marissa Lawrence, 27, were last seen on July 29 near 19th Avenue NE and N Tamiami Trail. They have not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office said it obtained a court-authorized Take Into Custody order for the 1-year-old.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to missing persons cases like this one," Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday. "Our goal here at the Sheriff's Office is to always safely bring home those who are missing to their loved ones. I urge anyone out there with information to contact us, because it may just be the clue we need to bring Clayton and his mother home." 

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

