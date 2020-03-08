Deputies searching for missing, 'endangered' 1-year-old in Ruskin

Deputies said the child, Clayton Cunningham, and his mother Marissa Lawrence, 27, were last seen on July 29 near 19th Avenue NE and N Tamiami Trail. They have not been seen or heard from since.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to missing persons cases like this one," Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday. "Our goal here at the Sheriff's Office is to always safely bring home those who are missing to their loved ones. I urge anyone out there with information to contact us, because it may just be the clue we need to bring Clayton and his mother home."