Have you seen Kenneth? Deputies searching for missing Ruskin child

RUSKIN, Fla. — Have you seen Kenneth? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding the missing Ruskin child.

According to law enforcement, Kenneth Gabarrete-Hernandez got into an argument at around 5 a.m. on Thursday at his home. He has not been seen since.

Gabarrete-Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Gabarrete-Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.