Have you seen Robert? Deputies search for 83-year-old man last seen leaving the hospital

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 83-year-old Robert Casey.
Deputies say he hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 when he left the South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center.
Casey is believed to be traveling in a maroon Honda CRV with a Florida license plate of JIIN17 and a sticker that reads "Keep Christ in Christmas."
The 83-year-old is described as being 5-foot, 10-inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Casey was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and black sandals.
According to the sheriff's office, he also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.