Have you seen Robert? Deputies search for 83-year-old man last seen leaving the hospital

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 83-year-old Robert Casey.

Deputies say he hasn't been seen since 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 when he left the South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center.

Casey is believed to be traveling in a maroon Honda CRV with a Florida license plate of JIIN17 and a sticker that reads "Keep Christ in Christmas."

The 83-year-old is described as being 5-foot, 10-inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Casey was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and black sandals.

According to the sheriff's office, he also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.