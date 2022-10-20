11-year-old boy missing out of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing boy.
The department said 11-year-old Zay'drian Young was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie with a yellow polo shirt underneath, and dark khaki pants with black Jordan shoes with blue soles.
He was walking away from his school around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when he was last seen in the area of East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at North 22nd Street.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 813-231-6130.