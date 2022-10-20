x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

11-year-old boy missing out of Tampa

If you have any information on Zay'drian Young's whereabouts, you're asked to call 813-231-6130.
Credit: Tampa PD
Zay'drian Young was last seen Thursday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing boy.

The department said 11-year-old Zay'drian Young was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie with a yellow polo shirt underneath, and dark khaki pants with black Jordan shoes with blue soles.

He was walking away from his school around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when he was last seen in the area of East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at North 22nd Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 813-231-6130.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Hillsborough County court orders removal of transportation tax from November ballot

Before You Leave, Check This Out