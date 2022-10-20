11-year-old boy missing out of Tampa

If you have any information on Zay'drian Young's whereabouts, you're asked to call 813-231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing boy.

The department said 11-year-old Zay'drian Young was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie with a yellow polo shirt underneath, and dark khaki pants with black Jordan shoes with blue soles.

He was walking away from his school around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when he was last seen in the area of East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at North 22nd Street.