Have you seen Azaria? Deputies searching for missing woman from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen 24-year-old Azaria Jones? Her family hasn't seen her since Thursday afternoon and deputies need help finding her.
Deputies say she was last seen by family members around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. They believe she walked away from her Tampa home, located on Patricia Court, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Authorities aren't sure where she could be headed.
Jones has Down syndrome and is non-verbal, deputies say. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans.
"We urge anyone who has seen Azaria or spots her, to please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200, immediately," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Her family is worried about her well-being and it is our mission to find and reunite her with her loved ones."
