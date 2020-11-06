Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old near Westchase

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who walked away from his home Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say Cocami Brown, 13, was last seen near his home near Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue in Westchase. The sheriff's office said he lives with his sister and guardian.
Deputies say Cocami has a diagnosed developmental disability.
"We believe this young man is still in the Tampa Bay area," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "As a parent, I can't imagine the agony his family is dealing with not knowing where he is right now. Please, if you know where Cocami is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately so that we can safely bring him home."
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
