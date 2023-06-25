Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Tampa

The 19-year-old made comments about wanting to hurt herself the last time she spoke with someone, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Leila Wilson?

Hillsborough deputies say they are searching for the missing 19-year-old last seen in Tampa.

Wilson was wearing a pink shirt and dark-colored shorts when she was last seen leaving the 19000 block of Tamiami Avenue in a black 2014 Volkswagen sedan, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old made comments about wanting to hurt herself the last time she spoke with someone, authorities say. She may reportedly be near the 3900 block of Highland Avenue in Tampa.

Wilson is described by deputies as 5-foot-8 and has shoulder-length black deadlocks.