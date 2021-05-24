Have you seen Philip? Deputies searching for missing Wimauma man

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Have you seen Philip? Deputies need help finding an elderly man who was last seen in Wimauma.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Philip Nicholas Curcuru, 77, was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Monday at his home in Wimauma. Authorities say he could be driving a silver 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate GGUE47.
Curcuru stands at 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, the sheriff's office says.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
