'It's like a nightmare': Mississippi tornado claims life of Tampa man's father

At just 56-years-old, James Dean was one of at least 25 people in western Mississippi killed.

TAMPA, Fla. — The week of deadly weather comes just days after another string of tornadoes tore through Mississippi on Friday.

At least 25 people were killed, including the father of a man from Tampa who spoke only to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo as he and his family pray for healing of their loved ones who survived.

"One minute you're sleeping, the next minute you're in the dark thrown however many yards away from your home and your whole life has changed," Terrance Napier said sitting in his home Wednesday afternoon.

This unexpected twist has left his family broken. They're now still trying to process the moment a tornado ripped a special life out of their hands.

"This is something that's a nightmare. I found out when a cousin called me and told me while I was on a trip in California," Napier said.

He's now back home after finding out his father, father's wife and kids were caught at home in Pontotoc, Mississippi while severe weather ravaged through the state.

"His neighbor tried to run over and wake them up, but they were sleeping. The next thing you know, the power is gone. The neighbor is hearing the kids screaming, just trying to find them. They're screaming for help. I was told that my dad was alive on the scene, but he didn't make it to the hospital," Napier said.

At just 56-years-old, James Dean one of at least 25 people in western Mississippi killed. Dean's wife, Kelsay, is in the hospital paralyzed from the neck down. Three of their five kids were injured during the impact.

"We're kind of in shambles, but doing our best to kind of cope and like hang on and be strong for the individuals who are still with us," Napier said.

There is nothing left of the place his family called home. While some of the physical memories are lost, Terrance is clutching onto the past.

"I would describe my dad as a God-fearing man. A man who puts his family before anything. We were just celebrating my wedding a few weeks ago, and it was the first time he's had off in a long time. I just remember sitting there reflecting thinking to myself, 'Man like God is good.' To have us all together, it was just surreal," Napier said.

Little did he know his wedding and those moments together were a blessing in disguise.

"Knowing that that's where our story ended and how proud of me he was and how proud of him I was, it's a great feeling to get to have. That's really the one thing I'm holding on to," Napier said.