Monster Jam roaring its way to Tampa this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Monster Jam fanatics!

This summer, those fast, loud and gigantic trucks will be roaring at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Families and fans across the world can see their favorite Monster Jam trucks on Saturday, Aug. 19, while also being introduced for the first time to the all-new 2023 debut truck ThunderROARus, event officials said in a news release.

"At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill," the news release reads.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, May 30, but people who sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer through the Monster Jam website can get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code beginning Tuesday.

The "adrenaline-charged" event will feature two shows with one beginning at 1 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

"Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world," event officials said in a statement.

Below is the full truck lineup that will come to Tampa this summer:

Grave Digger driven by Weston Anderson

Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Jamie Sullivan

El Toro Loco driven by Elvis Lainez

ThunderROARus driven by Tony Ochs

Megalodon driven by Mikayla Tulachka

Just Ger R Done driven by Brandon Tulachka

Wildside driven by Zack Garner

Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner

Monster Jam will host a pit party on the same day as the event to allow fans an up-close experience of seeing the trucks and meeting their favorite drivers and crews. People will be able to receive autographs, take pictures and participate in other family-friendly activities. Guests can purchase a Pit Pass for $20.