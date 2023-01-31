Monster Jam charging its way to Tampa this weekend

The two-day event will be hosted at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — Trucks, loud noise and racing!

If any of those words excite you, then you can look forward to a lot that and more this weekend as Monster Jam roars its way to Tampa in Raymond James Stadium.

The motorsports event will feature world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks as they test their speed and skills in different competitions.

"This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition," Monster Jam stated in a news release Tuesday.

Fans can expect to see five-time Monster Jam Finals world champions, Adam Anderson and the popular Grave Digger, attempt to strip the reigning series champion title from Tom Meents during the 20th anniversary of Max-D.

The event will kick off with a Monster Jam Pit Party from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. People will be able to see the large trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs, take pictures and participate in other family-friendly activities, the news release mentioned.

Below is a list of the drivers and their trucks that will take part in the event:

Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson

Max-D driven by Tom Meents

Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood

Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen

Velociraptor driven by David Olfert

Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

The Monster Jam experience is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Fans can buy their tickets through Ticketmaster.