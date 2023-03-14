New project set to add more affordable housing in West Tampa

Construction is estimated to kick off in six months to a year.

TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa officials and the Related Urban Group invited the community to attend a celebration Tuesday surrounding an upcoming development project.

The 18-acre Rome Yard Development Project plans include adding more affordable housing units. According to city officials, around 70% of the units will be income-restricted across a wide range of affordability.

Jackie Wright who has lived in Tampa her whole life said she hopes to see more developments like this in the future. Once the units become available, she said she will be looking into moving in.

"I'm definitely interested because at my age I need somewhere to call my own," Wright said.

When it comes to the retail and dining spaces, 10% will be set aside for resident-owned small businesses.

"As our staff works behind the scenes with the developer to get through the preliminary stages of the Rome Yard project, we want to keep community members up-to-date, engaged, and most of all, excited for what's to come," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement.