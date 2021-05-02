Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV

The students and staff at the school celebrated the hometown team all week by dressing like pirates and holding a field day.

TAMPA, Fla — Students at Mort Elementary School got to put their writing lessons to the test.

They wrote letters to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Dear Tom Brady, it's okay if you fall... believe in yourself. Thank you for being our friend and thank you for supporting us, to give us more strength, You are the best players ever, " first-grader Alejandro wrote.

The students and staff at the school celebrated the hometown team all week by dressing like pirates and holding a field day.

Mort Elementary has a special connection to the Bucs. It's a Buccaneer Academy, meaning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has partnered with the school to support their students and their families as well as the faculty and staff, according to the school's website.

The Bucs will take on the Cheifs for Super Bowl LV Sunday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.