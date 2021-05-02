Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — Students at Mort Elementary School got to put their writing lessons to the test.
They wrote letters to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Dear Tom Brady, it's okay if you fall... believe in yourself. Thank you for being our friend and thank you for supporting us, to give us more strength, You are the best players ever, " first-grader Alejandro wrote.
The students and staff at the school celebrated the hometown team all week by dressing like pirates and holding a field day.
Mort Elementary has a special connection to the Bucs. It's a Buccaneer Academy, meaning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has partnered with the school to support their students and their families as well as the faculty and staff, according to the school's website.
The Bucs will take on the Cheifs for Super Bowl LV Sunday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.
- Third stimulus check update: Full $1,400 may be limited to $50,000 income
- Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Police searching for car carrying vials of COVID-19 vaccines stolen from Strawberry Festival Grounds
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter